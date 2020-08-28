Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, a 29-year-old from the Netherlands, has become the youngest ever winner of the International Booker prize for literature translated into English. She won the award for her debut Dutch novel, The Discomfort of Evening, and it’s to be shared with her translator Michele Hutchison.

Is it good literature? Apart from being readable fiction, that is. Reviewers seem almost unanimous that it is, and Booker prizes are rarely—nay, never—given to pulp. Yet, such a question can only be answered if one has a definition of what qualifies as such. In our view, a book must have an impact on social attitudes, perspectives or thinking, usually achieved by generating empathy with people faced with circumstances we are unfamiliar with or find hard to imagine.

On that score, Rijneveld’s book seems to have what it takes. It’s the story of a girl brought up in a devoutly religiously family whose brother gets killed in an accident. For her, it’s a guilt-wracking tragedy, for in a moment of childish impulse, she had wished his death instead of a pet rabbit’s. With faith as an operative factor in her grief, few plots have such potential for the exploration of its protagonist’s agony. It’s a searing book, by most accounts, so much so that the author’s parents haven’t been able to bring themselves to read it (the family lost a child). The novel has “the ability to make the world new", the jury’s chief Ted Hodgkinson has been quoted as having said. Even with a mark-down on what “new" means, this sounds like a gross overstatement. But it does speak of the award’s aim.













Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via