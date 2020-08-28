The discomfort of readers

On that score, Rijneveld’s book seems to have what it takes. It’s the story of a girl brought up in a devoutly religiously family whose brother gets killed in an accident. For her, it’s a guilt-wracking tragedy, for in a moment of childish impulse, she had wished his death instead of a pet rabbit’s. With faith as an operative factor in her grief, few plots have such potential for the exploration of its protagonist’s agony. It’s a searing book, by most accounts, so much so that the author’s parents haven’t been able to bring themselves to read it (the family lost a child). The novel has “the ability to make the world new", the jury’s chief Ted Hodgkinson has been quoted as having said. Even with a mark-down on what “new" means, this sounds like a gross overstatement. But it does speak of the award’s aim.