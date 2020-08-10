The e-com battle royale ahead

This year, the e-commerce discount season has been under special watch. In the past few years, Amazon’s Prime Day and Flipkart’s Big BillionDay have more or less become brands by themselves, instantly recognizable to thousands of Indians looking for cheap deals. These sales typically see all manner of products, from T-shirts to TV sets, being snapped up in vast volumes for home delivery. This year, though, has been dramatically different. Home deliveries by e-com players were restricted for about seven weeks under India’s covid lockdown, even as an ever-rising curve of coronavirus infections has made people wary of shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. The curbs have mostly been lifted. As prices were dropped for single-day sales, one would’ve expected consumers to storm e-com websites.

That happened, of course. But what stood out, at least from data put out by Amazon on its latest Prime Day sale, is the surge of new sellers clambering onto such platforms. Amazon reported a 50% jump in new vendors, a significant proportion of them from non-metros. The site seems to have made special efforts to recruit them, part of a big drive announced by Jeff Bezos earlier this year that appears designed to pre-empt a vast outreach by Reliance's JioMart. But it's also a reflection of our covid times. With the usual offline outlets short of customers, many sellers reckon their best bet lies online. Flipkart must have recorded impressive numbers as well.

This year’s real sale season, however, lies ahead—around Diwali. What analysts await is a grand debut sale by JioMart, a new player whose owner, Reliance, rarely ever plays for anything other than market leadership. As with telecom, it’s expected to be a price warrior. The London-based data analytics firm GlobalData had projected India’s e-commerce market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.6% from 2019 to 2023 and touch ₹7 trillion by then. If a fierce three-way battle ensues and regular retailers find themselves unable to recover, that mark may be achieved earlier.