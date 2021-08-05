The end of retro tax

There’s finally an end in sight to the unseemly disputes between the Indian government and Cairn Energy as well as Vodafone over retrospective taxation. On Thursday, the government introduced in Parliament a bill to amend the Income Tax Act so as to nullify the applicability of a quaint provision made in 2012 to enable such taxation. If passed, indirect transfers of Indian assets done before 28 May 2012 will not be taxable. This should relieve Cairn and Vodafone, both of which had unfairly been slapped with tax bills on deals that predated the shift in Indian rules.

Till recently, the Centre had been unrelenting in its tax recovery from those two foreign companies, even though its postscripted nature was held as untenable by arbitration proceedings overseas. Cairn was even allowed by a court to seize state-owned assets abroad, such as Air India’s, a scare that may have prompted a rethink in New Delhi. Our U-turn on the matter is welcome. Global investors had been put off by the policy uncertainty engendered by the tax notices. This should change. The loopholes exposed by those cases will be closed for deals after that cut-off, but nobody can argue they didn’t know.

