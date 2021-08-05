The end of retro tax

Till recently, the Centre had been unrelenting in its tax recovery from those two foreign companies, even though its postscripted nature was held as untenable by arbitration proceedings overseas. Cairn was even allowed by a court to seize state-owned assets abroad, such as Air India’s, a scare that may have prompted a rethink in New Delhi. Our U-turn on the matter is welcome. Global investors had been put off by the policy uncertainty engendered by the tax notices. This should change. The loopholes exposed by those cases will be closed for deals after that cut-off, but nobody can argue they didn’t know.

