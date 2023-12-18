The Fed’s policy pivot: Premature?
Summary
- It signalled policy rate cuts next year and got markets all excited, but we can’t ignore the risk of it going wrong on inflation again. The Fed can’t afford any further weakening of its reputation for price stability.
The capital-markets rally set off by a Fed policy pivot popping into investor view last week has been robust, reflecting not just anticipation of cheaper credit in the US acting as an asset-price booster, but also an intimation of post-pandemic normalcy within sight at long last. On 13 December, the US Federal Reserve held its key funds rate steady, but signalled cuts next year.