On Monday morning, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon carried veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley back to Earth. The two-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS) was the first time that a commercially developed spacecraft carried humans into orbit. This feat has several implications, both for SpaceX founder Elon Musk and for the US.

Musk has been quoted saying, “This has been 18 years to… to finally fly," a reference to the time SpaceX has taken to put people in space after placing dozens of satellites in orbit. For his company, the success means that Crew Dragon can now be certified as safe for passengers. For the US, it means Nasa can take full control back of its operations aboard ISS, after heavy dependence on Russia for nearly two decades. In a way, this makes America a top space player again.

Nasa retired its space shuttles in 2011. Since then, it has been using Russian Soyuz rockets for a hefty fee—nearly $80 million a seat, last reported. In comparison, SpaceX charges only around $55 million. Indeed, Musk’s space dreams are based on efforts to drive costs low enough for extra-terrestrial flights to be a routine affair. According to reports by The Planetary Society, Apollo cost $30.9 billion to develop, adjusted for inflation; but Crew Dragon had a bill of just $1.7 billion. It’s cheap, but that doesn’t mean a ticket for a seat on one of Musk’s crafts will be within easy reach yet. Once SpaceX launches commercial flights, it’ll be a billionaire joyride for a long time to come.





