The fiery breath of Elon Musk’s space dragon

Nasa retired its space shuttles in 2011. Since then, it has been using Russian Soyuz rockets for a hefty fee—nearly $80 million a seat, last reported. In comparison, SpaceX charges only around $55 million. Indeed, Musk’s space dreams are based on efforts to drive costs low enough for extra-terrestrial flights to be a routine affair. According to reports by The Planetary Society, Apollo cost $30.9 billion to develop, adjusted for inflation; but Crew Dragon had a bill of just $1.7 billion. It’s cheap, but that doesn’t mean a ticket for a seat on one of Musk’s crafts will be within easy reach yet. Once SpaceX launches commercial flights, it’ll be a billionaire joyride for a long time to come.