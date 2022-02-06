Despite all the milestones India’s economy has achieved, one weakness sorely being felt is the lack of private investment. This was the context for finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s exhortation on Saturday to India Inc., asking companies to start investing. The benefit of a lower corporate tax rate for new manufacturing units has been extended by a year, she said, and there are sunrise sectors they could look at.

As Sitharaman made clear in her budget speech, the government plans to enlarge capital expenditure in a way that could “crowd in" private spending once multiplier effects generate demand, which could set off a virtuous cycle of growth. Given that many existing businesses remain saddled with excess capacity, emerging areas of the economy would be likelier to respond to her call right now. Others may be looking for other elements of a favourable business environment, marked by stable policies broad stability on indicators such as inflation and high consumer confidence. The government’s supply-side approach signals a business-friendly regime alright. But for sundry markets across India to perform well, direct boosters of demand may yet be needed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.