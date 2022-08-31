OPEN APP
The GDP mirage

 1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 11:18 PM IST Livemint

Nevertheless, the economy is clearly in recovery mode, as various other indicators show. Much will depend on how we negotiate the challenges that our path ahead is strewn with

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 13.5% from a year earlier in the April-June 2022 quarter, according to government data. This is the strongest reading in a year, and a double-digit expansion is celebration-worthy in any economy. Yet, we must remember that our first-quarter readings since covid struck have been warped by the base effect. In 2021-22, the first three months saw GDP grow at about 20%, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the 24%-plus contraction of 2020-21. The net result is that real output (in constant 2011-12 prices) is still only modestly above the figure three years ago. Also, we have undershot the Reserve Bank of India’s forecast of 16.2% for the quarter ended June, with our central bank projecting a slowing pace for the rest of this fiscal year. Nevertheless, the economy is clearly in recovery mode, as various other indicators show. Much will depend on how we negotiate the challenges that our path ahead is strewn with. The Ukraine war’s adverse impact persists, even as global financial conditions tighten amid outbreaks of inflation. All of this has made macro management harder by vexing efforts to keep domestic price levels and external balances stable.

