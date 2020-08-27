The stage seems set for a big confrontation between the Centre and states over goods and services tax (GST) compensation. On Thursday, the Union government virtually hinted at its inability to compensate states, as was once assured, for GST revenue shortfalls. It cited weak cess collections. Adherence to the commitment would mean an extra ₹3 trillion in transfers this fiscal year, by its math, but it expects a cess intake of only ₹65,000 crore.

State leaders contended that the Union is legally bound to send the money. Central officials claimed the existence of escape clauses. At Thursday’s GST Council meeting, states were offered cheap loans instead. Later, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seemed to invoke the pact’s fine print, making a distinction between revenue gaps caused by covid and those by a switch to GST. Of the ₹2.35 trillion cess gap, ₹97,000 crore was pinned on the shift. The rest, she implied, was on account of the pandemic, which she called an “act of God", hinting that “force majeure" may be drafted to this battle. While the law could decide who’s right, for the sake of our economy, it’s best that a modus vivendi is found.

