The GST face-off

State leaders contended that the Union is legally bound to send the money. Central officials claimed the existence of escape clauses. At Thursday’s GST Council meeting, states were offered cheap loans instead. Later, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seemed to invoke the pact’s fine print, making a distinction between revenue gaps caused by covid and those by a switch to GST. Of the ₹2.35 trillion cess gap, ₹97,000 crore was pinned on the shift. The rest, she implied, was on account of the pandemic, which she called an “act of God", hinting that “force majeure" may be drafted to this battle. While the law could decide who’s right, for the sake of our economy, it’s best that a modus vivendi is found.