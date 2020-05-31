The hazy shades of Lockdown 5

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday announced an extension of India’s lockdown, that was to expire today, until June-end. It also set the stage for a phased reopening—and a resumption of the economy—starting 8 June, when most activity would be freed by the Centre in all but containment zones. States are to get even more autonomy to formulate their own strategies to check the spread of a virus that has roiled lives and livelihoods around the globe. So, while the Centre would have all inter-state and intra-state movement allowed from 1 June, state administrations might plausibly persist with curbs that defy the idea of an India open to all Indians. How well the Union and its constituents—say, hard-hit Maharashtra—cooperate could influence how long the country takes to recover from what could turn out to be its worst recession on record. Uncertainty, there is not much relief from, and that’s that.

India’s corona crisis is yet to peak and some are surprised that not just businesses, but malls and restaurants also have an okay from the Centre to open up in phase one of the next lockdown’s easing. India has seen a spurt in covid cases in recent days, with infections in excess of 170,000, but grim data on the economy has apparently begun to weigh on all decisions now. By our official statistics, India's gross domestic product in the last quarter of 2019-20 slumped to 3.1%, though it had only a week’s clamps, dragging the full-year growth down to a dismal 4.2%. Analysts say the stringency of India’s measures have taken a drastic toll on commerce, and so we should expect a contraction of about 5% in 2020-21. Job losses and migrant misery speak of the pain that has been inflicted by the economy’s abrupt shutdown on 26 March.

India's corona crisis is yet to peak and some are surprised that not just businesses, but malls and restaurants also have an okay from the Centre to open up in phase one of the next lockdown's easing. India has seen a spurt in covid cases in recent days, with infections in excess of 170,000, but grim data on the economy has apparently begun to weigh on all decisions now. By our official statistics, India's gross domestic product in the last quarter of 2019-20 slumped to 3.1%, though it had only a week's clamps, dragging the full-year growth down to a dismal 4.2%. Analysts say the stringency of India's measures have taken a drastic toll on commerce, and so we should expect a contraction of about 5% in 2020-21. Job losses and migrant misery speak of the pain that has been inflicted by the economy's abrupt shutdown on 26 March.

A lifting of curbs could accelerate corona cases in June, and how each state responds may depend on local calculations of cost-versus-benefit as much as politics in ways that may or may not serve the larger interests of the economy. Much will also depend on people voluntarily observing safety protocols while going about their lives. A top-down switch-off of the economy will not smoothly be reversed with so many unknowns in the air. A second wave of infections, and a harsher crackdown on it, for example, remains a risk. But sadly, our options are few and the country will need all the patience that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for. Let’s hope we have no nasty surprises ahead.