The IMF’s concerns

As the war in Ukraine rages on, its effects on the global economy will soon start becoming more apparent, and the longer it goes on, the worse these will be. A warning was issued over the weekend by the International Monetary Fund, which said the war’s economic consequences “are already very serious" and would be “devastating" should it continue. Inflation is the top worry, with oil prices having surged to almost $120 per barrel within days of its outbreak.

We all need to brace for more trouble for a global economy under severe price pressures as it tries to put the pandemic’s impact behind it. Indian policymakers must stay on special alert, given the vulnerability of our external trade balance and domestic price stability to an oil flare-up. With other channels of impact also in view, it’s unclear at this stage whether fiscal shock-absorbers will be used, what the war does to the central bank’s monetary policy, and other big decisions. Uncertainty has been heightened by a failure of both warring sides to make progress on talks that may offer some hope of peace. Even safety corridors for civilian travel have reportedly made little headway. The Fund needn’t offer much detail to justify its concerns.

