The IMF’s notch-up
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for India’s economic growth for 2023-24 to 6.3% from 6.1% predicted in its July report. Its October 2023 World Economic Outlook, released on Tuesday, also projects a 6.3% expansion in 2024-25. It was mostly stronger-than-expected consumption from April to June that earned this bump-up, though it remains below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6.5% estimate for 2023-24.