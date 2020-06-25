Opinion | The IMF’s warning

The caution comes a day after the IMF forecast a 4.9% decline in global output in 2020, as the pandemic continues to rage on. This has made the recovery path highly uncertain. It could also saddle many borrowers with huge debts, which, as the IMF warns, could become “unmanageable". Defaults, in turn, could test the resilience of banks in some countries. Clearly, financial stability is at unprecedented risk today, even though asset traders appear not to have noticed. For India, it seems that risk could intensify if a global shake-up results in a flight of capital from emerging markets. We need to stay alert.