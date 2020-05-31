Opinion | The key is sticky

The Centre has announced a phased unlocking of India’s economy. Starting 8 June, most activity will be freed in all but containment zones. States will get greater leeway to devise their own strategies to check the covid-19 pandemic. This means that an economic restart may depend on how well the Union and its constituents cooperate. As the health crisis is yet to peak, grim economic data seems to be weighing on the Centre’ mind. But do states have similar concerns?

That’s unclear. A lifting of curbs could accelerate corona cases in June, and how each state responds may depend on local calculations of costs and benefits, as much as politics. People voluntarily observing safety protocols will make a big difference, too. It’s vital that a second wave of infections is held off. With so many unknowns in the air, a top-down switch-off of the economy is unlikely to see a smooth reversal now. Our options are few and the country will need all the patience that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for. But forbearance cannot make up for the uncertainty that will prevail, unfortunately. Let us hope there aren’t any nasty surprises ahead.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via