Opinion | The key is sticky

That’s unclear. A lifting of curbs could accelerate corona cases in June, and how each state responds may depend on local calculations of costs and benefits, as much as politics. People voluntarily observing safety protocols will make a big difference, too. It’s vital that a second wave of infections is held off. With so many unknowns in the air, a top-down switch-off of the economy is unlikely to see a smooth reversal now. Our options are few and the country will need all the patience that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for. But forbearance cannot make up for the uncertainty that will prevail, unfortunately. Let us hope there aren’t any nasty surprises ahead.