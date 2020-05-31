Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > Opinion > Quick Edit > Opinion | The key is sticky
Photo: PTI

Opinion | The key is sticky

1 min read . 09:54 PM IST Livemint

A lifting of curbs could accelerate corona cases in June, and how each state responds may depend on local calculations of costs and benefits, as much as politics

The Centre has announced a phased unlocking of India’s economy. Starting 8 June, most activity will be freed in all but containment zones. States will get greater leeway to devise their own strategies to check the covid-19 pandemic. This means that an economic restart may depend on how well the Union and its constituents cooperate. As the health crisis is yet to peak, grim economic data seems to be weighing on the Centre’ mind. But do states have similar concerns?

The Centre has announced a phased unlocking of India’s economy. Starting 8 June, most activity will be freed in all but containment zones. States will get greater leeway to devise their own strategies to check the covid-19 pandemic. This means that an economic restart may depend on how well the Union and its constituents cooperate. As the health crisis is yet to peak, grim economic data seems to be weighing on the Centre’ mind. But do states have similar concerns?

That’s unclear. A lifting of curbs could accelerate corona cases in June, and how each state responds may depend on local calculations of costs and benefits, as much as politics. People voluntarily observing safety protocols will make a big difference, too. It’s vital that a second wave of infections is held off. With so many unknowns in the air, a top-down switch-off of the economy is unlikely to see a smooth reversal now. Our options are few and the country will need all the patience that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for. But forbearance cannot make up for the uncertainty that will prevail, unfortunately. Let us hope there aren’t any nasty surprises ahead.

That’s unclear. A lifting of curbs could accelerate corona cases in June, and how each state responds may depend on local calculations of costs and benefits, as much as politics. People voluntarily observing safety protocols will make a big difference, too. It’s vital that a second wave of infections is held off. With so many unknowns in the air, a top-down switch-off of the economy is unlikely to see a smooth reversal now. Our options are few and the country will need all the patience that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for. But forbearance cannot make up for the uncertainty that will prevail, unfortunately. Let us hope there aren’t any nasty surprises ahead.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated