The Maha surprise

Politics, as once said, is the art of the possible, even if it seems implausible. Take Maharashtra, a state that looms large on India’s political map for the electoral funds it generates. After Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation as chief minister in the wake of a Shiv Sena rebellion, Devendra Fadnavis, former CM of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has the most seats in its assembly, was widely expected to take over at the top. Turns out it won’t be him. Instead, Eknath Shinde, who led the Shiv Sena rebels, is to head a new government formed with BJP support.
Fadnavis will be deputy CM. This sacrifice in favour of the smaller ally is being projected as an act of deference to the late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray’s wishes and a sign of ideological cohesion between both Hindutva-aligned forces. But magnanimity is always rare in politics. By elevating Shinde, a one-time autorickshaw driver, the BJP may expect to broaden its appeal and deflect charges of a plot to topple the Thackeray regime in a covert power grab. How the new ruling coalition’s dynamics pan out could depend on whether Shinde’s faction of the Sena sees its support base slowly taken over by the BJP.
