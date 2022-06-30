The Maha surprise

Politics, as once said, is the art of the possible, even if it seems implausible. Take Maharashtra, a state that looms large on India’s political map for the electoral funds it generates. After Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation as chief minister in the wake of a Shiv Sena rebellion, Devendra Fadnavis, former CM of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has the most seats in its assembly, was widely expected to take over at the top. Turns out it won’t be him. Instead, Eknath Shinde, who led the Shiv Sena rebels, is to head a new government formed with BJP support.

