The persistence of gloom

Worryingly, even if our economy stages a rebound next fiscal year, some scars of the pandemic could prove hard to erase. Income shocks tend to turn households cautious about non-essential expenses, and such attitudes developed in times of stress can persist for long after a crisis. More than 70% those surveyed said they expected their discretionary spending to remain unchanged or decline over the next year. Also, while more than half the survey's respondents hoped their incomes would increase, over three-fourths saw inflation going up. Whether it will, though, will depend on how India's revised approach to macro-economic management works out. Fiscal loosening is now the Centre's official policy, as evident in the budget for 2021-22. On Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das spelt out the virtues of retaining our inflation-targeting framework. Even if we do, and it's New Delhi's call, making it work will get tougher for RBI. And, as the government's debt burden gets heavier, its temptation to inflate it away will likely grow.