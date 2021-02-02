The PF perplexity

For India’s salaried, it’s often an achievement to do one’s own tax arithmetic. After Monday’s budget, many of our achievers may be tempted to throw their hands up. Employees will have to cough up tax on the interest earned on their provident fund (PF) contributions in excess of ₹2.5 lakh annually. The idea is not just to raise revenue, but also deter people from stuffing their retirement kitties just to earn interest at a rate higher than inflation in financially repressive times.

It isn’t clear if the tax will have to be paid during the year or at the time of withdrawal. Either way, it complicates the tax calculations of those impacted. Last year, the government had slapped a tax on the employer’s share of PF deposits in excess of ₹7.5 lakh. Shareholders, meanwhile, had to scramble to track dividends that became taxable. To ease income tax compliance, the Centre offers individuals forms with pre-filled income and tax liability details. While this is welcome, no tax system should be so complex that it bewilders taxpayers. Everyone should be aware of what she or he owes the government since it’s against the law not to pay up. The latest PF imposition ought to be reconsidered.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via