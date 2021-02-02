The PF perplexity

It isn’t clear if the tax will have to be paid during the year or at the time of withdrawal. Either way, it complicates the tax calculations of those impacted. Last year, the government had slapped a tax on the employer’s share of PF deposits in excess of ₹7.5 lakh. Shareholders, meanwhile, had to scramble to track dividends that became taxable. To ease income tax compliance, the Centre offers individuals forms with pre-filled income and tax liability details. While this is welcome, no tax system should be so complex that it bewilders taxpayers. Everyone should be aware of what she or he owes the government since it’s against the law not to pay up. The latest PF imposition ought to be reconsidered.

