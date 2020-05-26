The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday decided to temporarily quit allotting corona patients for trials of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an anti-malarial drug that was touted by US President Donald Trump as a covid prophylactic—“game changer" was his term—and exported by India to the US. What was once a source of hope is now riddled with controversy. A series of trials in the West have suggested that not only does the drug not help fight the disease that’s sickened more than 5 million people globally and left over 300,000 dead, it may even be harmful. Some studies indicate that it tends to push up a patient’s heart rate, which may affect his or her vulnerability to covid-19.

On its part, the WHO had never endorsed the drug for covid treatment, except as part of clinical trials. Now it seems to have given up on HCQ. There is some speculation that a highly sceptical report on its efficacy in Lancet, a well-regarded journal among the medical fraternity, may have played a role in its decision.

Back when Trump was talking about it, a few Indian lung doctors had reported seeing HCQ help patients in the country. However, little was known about coronavirus, and less about what could work against it. No matter how advanced the field of medicine may seem, cause-and-effect is hard to determine in the treatment of patients, and one cannot easily separate factors that help from those that worsen their condition. Which is why proper trials under controlled conditions are needed across large samples before a formulation is approved for use. Similarly, vaccines that aim to stave off the disease also need wide and prolonged testing. No matter how often we read of one breakthrough or another, the fight against covid will be a long haul.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via