The pill that fell from grace

Back when Trump was talking about it, a few Indian lung doctors had reported seeing HCQ help patients in the country. However, little was known about coronavirus, and less about what could work against it. No matter how advanced the field of medicine may seem, cause-and-effect is hard to determine in the treatment of patients, and one cannot easily separate factors that help from those that worsen their condition. Which is why proper trials under controlled conditions are needed across large samples before a formulation is approved for use. Similarly, vaccines that aim to stave off the disease also need wide and prolonged testing. No matter how often we read of one breakthrough or another, the fight against covid will be a long haul.