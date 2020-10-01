The PMI bounce

On a sobering note, the jump in orders did not deliver more jobs. In fact, employment levels fell for the sixth straight month. Manufacturers seem wary of enhancing their payrolls, perhaps because various indicators of a broad revival so far this fiscal year have only flattered to deceive. Right now, hopes are pinned on a burst of festive-season demand, but nobody can be too sure if the spirits lifted will translate into a durable upturn. Be it businesses or households, cash conservation is in clear evidence. Bank deposits have swollen. On money, Keynes’ precautionary motive prevails