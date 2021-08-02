The PMI cheer

Encouragingly, there have been some other indicators as well that have pointed to a gain in economic momentum. Our goods and services tax mop-up, for example, surged to ₹1.16 trillion in July from ₹92,849 crore in June. Also, steel prices in India have been firm, thanks in part to infrastructure demand. These have added to evidence that our economy is now on the mend. It’s still early, however, to say how sustainable this recovery will prove. With just about a tenth of all adults in the country vaccinated so far, vulnerability to a third wave remains high. Hopefully, past lessons will help us manage any upshoot of infections better and keep economic disruptions to a minimum.

