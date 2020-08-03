Opinion | The PMI letdown

With our lockdown gradually being lifted, commerce was expected to pick up. But India is also seeing a sharp rise in covid cases—we are now recording the second-highest daily case count in the world after the US. As new hotspots emerge, localized lockdowns have been enforced. But it’s not just the physical disruption of the pandemic that has hurt economic prospects. Uncertainty has warped private spending and investment decisions. Rural India remains a relatively bright spot, but the rest of our economy is still reeling from the crisis we’re beset with. Most factories are now allowed to operate, but supply is pointless without the requisite demand for manufactured goods. Alas, August may not be much better.