The mnemonic of this year’s Independence Day speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the figure 100, used mostly for goals of 100% coverage to be attained by various national missions. What stood out, however, was his announcement of a ₹100 trillion Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Yojana for holistic infrastructure development to spur logistical efficiency and pace up economic growth. Modi said a master plan for it will be unveiled in a few days.

The proposal has an attractive name, signalling the power of speed, though it sounds like a repackaged version of the ₹100 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline announced earlier by the government. Clarity on this will emerge with its details. How funds would be arranged had been the big question that hovered over the pipeline and this is likely to be a challenge for any splurge on infrastructure. That we need to equip ourselves for the 21st century on this front has been obvious for decades, but our requirements have always exceeded our means. With the current abundance of cheap capital around the world, finance is easier than anytime before. It’s for us to get our act together and attract investors to bet on India’s economic rise.

