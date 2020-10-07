The Quad cop-out

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an informal grouping of India, Japan, Australia and the US, ended its conclave of foreign ministers in Tokyo without issuing a joint statement. This suggested a lack of cohesion. The Quad did vow to keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open. But apart from US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, nobody as much as named China, the rising pugnacity of which was the club’s unstated raison d’etre. The impression left was of a potential alliance of major democracies that had either gone soft just when Beijing needed to be stared down, or erred too heavily on the side of diplomatic discretion, lest a rising hegemon took offence.