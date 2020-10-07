The Quad cop-out

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an informal grouping of India, Japan, Australia and the US, ended its conclave of foreign ministers in Tokyo without issuing a joint statement. This suggested a lack of cohesion. The Quad did vow to keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open. But apart from US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, nobody as much as named China, the rising pugnacity of which was the club’s unstated raison d’etre. The impression left was of a potential alliance of major democracies that had either gone soft just when Beijing needed to be stared down, or erred too heavily on the side of diplomatic discretion, lest a rising hegemon took offence.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an informal grouping of India, Japan, Australia and the US, ended its conclave of foreign ministers in Tokyo without issuing a joint statement. This suggested a lack of cohesion. The Quad did vow to keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open. But apart from US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, nobody as much as named China, the rising pugnacity of which was the club’s unstated raison d’etre. The impression left was of a potential alliance of major democracies that had either gone soft just when Beijing needed to be stared down, or erred too heavily on the side of diplomatic discretion, lest a rising hegemon took offence.

New Delhi’s attempt to underplay the geostrategic aspects of its Quad ties may partly be explained by a reluctance to alienate Moscow, which views the idea with suspicion. Yet India’s global neutrality is likely to be tested by Chinese designs of dominance. The Quad will never be the East’s equivalent of Nato, but a bolder stance adopted by it on shared values could have acted as a signal of resistance to the authoritarians in Beijing. Let’s not tiptoe around this century’s central threat to the free world

New Delhi’s attempt to underplay the geostrategic aspects of its Quad ties may partly be explained by a reluctance to alienate Moscow, which views the idea with suspicion. Yet India’s global neutrality is likely to be tested by Chinese designs of dominance. The Quad will never be the East’s equivalent of Nato, but a bolder stance adopted by it on shared values could have acted as a signal of resistance to the authoritarians in Beijing. Let’s not tiptoe around this century’s central threat to the free world Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in