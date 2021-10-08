The Reserve Bank’s gradual liquidity reversal path

Despite RBI’s generous money supply for lending purposes, credit demand has not been strong, private investment has been held back by weak consumption, and asset-price inflation has been a cause of some worry. With liquidity kept in such dramatic surplus for so long, a build-up of risks both obvious and hidden was inevitable. To limit these, the central bank must normalize its policy support. RBI’s moves to do this include a suspension of large bond purchases under its government securities acquisition programme, which could simply be turned into an ‘operation twist’ device for yield-curve management, and a potential step-up of its variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions, which are a way to absorb idle cash from banks at rates typically higher than its reverse repo rate. RBI has put out a calendar for VRRR bond auctions and the cash to be withdrawn through these is significant. Yet, its reluctance to raise its reverse repo rate says something about how gingerly RBI is proceeding. According to governor Shaktikanta Das, a reversal of its support measures must be gradual, calibrated and non-disruptive. True. But as an institution, it must watch out for what lies over the distant horizon as well, not just the near-term impact of its policy. Extended phases of extraordinarily cheap money can have consequences that are not immediately apparent. Unless our recovery is far more fragile than made out to be, RBI should consider moving faster towards monetary normalcy. Lending money at rates lower than inflation, even if only to lenders, is not normal. It amounts to paying borrowers to borrow.

