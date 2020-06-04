As India slowly reopens its economy, labour shortages are going to keep output low across sectors for a while yet. Not many of the migrant workers who went back to their villages seem ready to return. To lure them back, some construction firms in Hyderabad are reported to be offering flight tickets and better pay. It isn’t clear how many will take the bait, but the fact that it is being dangled at all speaks of how acute the crisis is. Left to starve in big cities once the country abruptly closed down on the midnight of 24 March, workers are said to be too rattled by the experience to contemplate getting back to their jobs.

Two poignant images came to encapsulate their plight. One was a photograph of Rampukar Pandit, a 40-something construction worker, weeping uncontrollably over a phone at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Bridge. A native of Bihar, Pandit had just lost his son even as his attempts to trudge his way home were foiled by authorities. The other one was that of food strewn across a railway track after a train ran over a group of walkers, killing 16.

The lockdown-battered are not going to forget in a hurry the unprecedented distress, apathy, and bureaucratic high-handedness they faced. What is widely being seen by workers as a betrayal is their abandonment by employers. The overarching mood among many is of indignatio. They would rather live on sookhi roti (dry flat bread), they say, than rejoin work. How long they hold out, however, may be another matter. The need to keep their hearths running could nudge many of them back to the cities—and to wiser employers, hopefully.

