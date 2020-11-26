The right balance

With several ground-level parameters showing positive readings, it’s easy for regulators to get carried away and paint an overly optimistic picture. Yet it always pays to retain some scepticism. While our economy may indeed have fared better in the second quarter of 2020-21 than the first, a Mint Macro Tracker analysis shows the third quarter didn’t start off that well, with performance metrics dipping in October. This suggests an uneven effect of the pandemic. Gross domestic product data for the second quarter, soon to be released, is expected to show a far smaller contraction than in the first but still place India in a technical recession. With hope, our covid crisis will prove to be just a short-lived setback to the emergence of our economy.