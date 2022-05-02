The right to say no

On Monday, India’s Supreme Court upheld the law’s protection of “bodily integrity" in its ruling that “nobody can be forced to be vaccinated". While the refusal of a covid jab wasn’t held as an absolute right, the moot matter was some states’ denial of access to utilities and provisions for being unvaxxed. This form of coercion was rejected by the apex court thus: “Barring covid-appropriate behaviour, we suggest no curbs on unvaccinated individuals in access to public places, services and resources if cases are low." For all the caveats, its emphasis on individual liberty is clear. It’s also consistent with the court’s call for more data on adverse effects to be made public.

