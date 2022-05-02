The right to say no

The right to say no1 min read . 11:14 PM IST
For all the caveats, its emphasis on individual liberty is clear. It’s also consistent with the court’s call for more data on adverse effects to be made public.
On Monday, India’s Supreme Court upheld the law’s protection of “bodily integrity" in its ruling that “nobody can be forced to be vaccinated". While the refusal of a covid jab wasn’t held as an absolute right, the moot matter was some states’ denial of access to utilities and provisions for being unvaxxed. This form of coercion was rejected by the apex court thus: “Barring covid-appropriate behaviour, we suggest no curbs on unvaccinated individuals in access to public places, services and resources if cases are low." For all the caveats, its emphasis on individual liberty is clear. It’s also consistent with the court’s call for more data on adverse effects to be made public.
Vax mandate advocacy rests on the argument that people staying unjabbed can endanger others, which would violate their right to life, while mandates are justified by the classic maxim, “Salus populi suprema lex esto": “health of the people should be the supreme law". There is also the Rawlsian point of justice being served when we do what’s best for those who are worst off (or most vulnerable). Yet, the state must maximize our freedom. Let people decide. Also, let the record on vax safety and benefits speak for itself.
