comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 06 2023 15:58:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 -1.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 231.9 -1.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,596.55 1.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.45 -0.43%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 254.45 0.06%
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  The rupee riddle
Back

As policy choices get complicated, one factor that could worsen the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) headache is the weakening of the rupee. On Wednesday, it closed at a new record low of 83.14 against the dollar, extending Tuesday’s fall to 83.04. Its decline owes to a rise in crude oil prices (Brent prices breached the $90 per barrel mark) and the dollar gaining strength globally. Since oil is India’s biggest import, a rise in its international prices—set in the American currency—raises the likelihood of local importers converting more rupees into dollars needed for shipments. Also, as fresh signs emerged of China’s services sector slowing, investor money moved to the US in search of a haven amid rising concerns of a global slowdown. A weakening rupee could inflate our import bills and stoke local inflation, even as export markets are too weak for it to help exports much. Of course, RBI has deep dollar reserves that it could use to sell the US currency in the exchange market to support the rupee. But, such intervention is meant only to smoothen volatility and not determine its value. With so many variables in play, though, complex calculations will guide its actions.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 11:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App