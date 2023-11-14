The SC’s IBC ruling pleases lenders, displeases promoters
Clarity on the liability of personal guarantors may deter further such back-stops, but it’s sound in principle.
The Supreme Court’s decision upholding legal provisions related to personal guarantors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) could open the flood gates to action against them. So far, as many as 150 of the applications filed against personal guarantors have reportedly been rejected, while 282 were admitted. After the top court’s order, this ratio will likely see a far sharper skew in favour of case admissions.