The SC’s tough talk

While WhatsApp has held off its policy revision and made efforts to explain its proposed changes in India, arguing that message-encryption stays in place and sharing metadata does not amount to tracking individuals, it still has some explaining to do. An allegation levelled against the platform is that its privacy standards in India differ from those in Europe, which has a firm data protection law in place. On this, the essence of WhatsApp’s defence is that legal compliance has to be jurisdiction-specific. For Indian users to secure their privacy, then, the Centre must enact a law that provides proper safeguards for it. As a core principle, let’s grant individuals explicit legal ownership of their own data. Firms that need our metadata for their business purposes should pay us for it.

