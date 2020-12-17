The SC weighs in

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that those protesting against the recently passed farm bills had a right to do so, but this did not mean they could block off a city. A protest, it said, is constitutional so long as it does not destroy property or endanger life. It also suggested that the standoff would have to be resolved through talks between farmers and the government while admitting that these had made little headway so far.

Common ground must be found. The Centre has sought to reorient Indian agriculture away from a statist pact dating back to our socialist era towards a freer market by ending the purchase monopoly of state-run mandis, letting private godowns stock large quantities of farm output and fostering contract-farming. Protesters fear the end of farming as an exercise designed to fill state granaries in return for assured money. It’s not just important that farmers grasp the value of reforms, they also need a safety net to see them through the turbulence of such a transition. The Centre already has a scheme of direct cash transfers to farmers. That could serve as the basis of negotiations. But nothing too costly, please.

