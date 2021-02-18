The state’s chat apps

The exercise bears the clear imprint of New Delhi’s Atmanirbhar or self-reliance policy. Its recent liberalization of Indian cartography rules revealed an effort to tilt even this field towards local players and its general championship of domestic apps suggests a desire to wean users off foreign internet tools. While few doubt that the country has the requisite technical expertise to create its own apps, whether locally made knockoffs will succeed in an open market is far less clear. With networks, me-toos and latecomers are at an enormous disadvantage because the No. 1 already has a vast sprawl and this in itself is its big attraction. Even superior rivals can fail. For us to make headway, we’d need apps that are globally ahead of the concept curve.

