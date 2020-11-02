The test lies ahead

A string of data lately has raised optimism that India’s economy is recovering well. Monday’s arouser of cheer was the purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing. It recorded its strongest showing this October in more than a decade, with order books filling up as commercial activity gained pace. Goods and services tax (GST) collections last month rose to ₹1.05 trillion—the first time in eight months the figure crossed ₹1 trillion, rising above which had been a struggle even before covid hit us. Plus, automakers have seen bumper sales, while demand for fuel and electricity has also gone up.

All these suggest the gloom over our economy is lifting. Demand compressed by our lockdown seems to have sprung back with extra force, even as exuberant festive season sales seemed partly occasioned by a desire among the well-off to overcome the grimness of 2020 with their wallets. Will this last beyond this season? October’s GST intake, which relates to the preceding month’s transactions, may have got a bump-up from a rush to meet a deadline for input-credit claims. Future data will offer a clearer picture. The real test of India’s recovery, thus, still lies ahead.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via