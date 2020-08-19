The unoriginality of Xi Jinping

That people had little say in the People’s Republic of China was clear ever since it was founded by Mao back in 1949. Under President Xi Jinping, who assumed the top post in 2013, it may not even be a republic anymore. According to Cai Xia, a prominent Chinese dissident who was once a professor at China’s Central Party School, power in Beijing has got almost entirely concentrated in the hands of its paramount leader. So much so that his decisions go mostly unquestioned—with the disastrous results one would expect of such an autocracy.

Cai Xia should know what’s going on in Beijing. She was expelled from the ruling Chinese Communist Party on Monday, after an audio clip of remarks of hers critical of President Xi w leaked online in June. She is no longer in China. In an interview with the Guardian, she contends that Xi has been stoking conflicts with other countries, including India, to divert people’s attention from the severe social, economic and intra-party tensions. If there’s any surprise in this, it’s for the idea’s lack of originality. Every authoritarian uses variations on the theme of a big threat.

If Xi faces criticism at home for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, he must contend with foreign condemnation for his regime’s ruthless repression of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang province. Appealing to nationalist sentiment within China, he may have calculated, will keep him comfortably enthroned. It’s an old game, one that has been played by many others in the past. It’s sad that the ill-informed tend to fall for it. It’s sadder still that ultra-nationalism rarely ends well.

