The value of discerning customers

What’s the solution? Discerning readers and viewers, goes one hope, will not flinch in paying up for content they truly value. Also, advertisers will begin to look beyond audience size and go for qualitative attributes instead. This may not be a forlorn hope, going by the recent boycott by big brands of social media platforms that carry posts that are often divisive and dangerous without batting an eyelid. It’s clearer than ever that eyeballs are not everything. What should be valued—in the finest sense of the term—are the values that media vehicles uphold. Audiences and advertisers alike need to acknowledge as much.