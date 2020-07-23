The walk-to-work paradigm

The other day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wondered aloud if there could be a digital platform that could use artificial intelligence to show the availability of skilled manpower in any particular district of India. The hiring of workers close to their places of residence, he reportedly said, could help industrial units contain costs, as they wouldn’t need to provide them with either transportation or housing. They could live at home and walk to work. Those with skill deficiencies could be trained, he added, with the help of Industrial Training Institutes.

The suggestion seems to spring from our covid-created reality of labour dispersal. Modi’s sudden announcement on 24 March of a lockdown had sent migrant workers in big cities on a long march home to their villages—by the million, according to some estimates. Many reportedly said they would not return to their jobs in urban industrial centres. Once India began to unlock, several factories found themselves short of labour, with some companies offering all manner of allurements to get workers back.

If people won’t come to cities, the Prime Minister implied, companies should go set up shop where they live. On paper, this sounds splendid. Work that can be done via the internet could get decentralized without any trouble. But industrial enterprises would find it much harder to disaggregate their operations to spread them out across the country. Their production model is typically based on economies of scale, which necessitates large factories that employ thousands, including managers, and makes use of resources that are scarce in rural areas and small towns. Conceivably, distant districts could be promoted as industrial zones, but for businesses to invest there, the government would have to provide infrastructure, offer massive deficit-widening subsidies, and corral a major fraction of local residents for training within a short radius for them to walk to work.





