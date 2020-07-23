The walk-to-work paradigm

If people won’t come to cities, the Prime Minister implied, companies should go set up shop where they live. On paper, this sounds splendid. Work that can be done via the internet could get decentralized without any trouble. But industrial enterprises would find it much harder to disaggregate their operations to spread them out across the country. Their production model is typically based on economies of scale, which necessitates large factories that employ thousands, including managers, and makes use of resources that are scarce in rural areas and small towns. Conceivably, distant districts could be promoted as industrial zones, but for businesses to invest there, the government would have to provide infrastructure, offer massive deficit-widening subsidies, and corral a major fraction of local residents for training within a short radius for them to walk to work.