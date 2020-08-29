The warped logic of Unlock 4.0

In a decision that could grant the economy some air, but also trigger a confrontation with state governments, the Centre on Saturday said states can no longer impose lockdowns by themselves outside containment zones. Instead, they’d have to take the Centre’s okay for it. Localized covid clamps by state authorities have been a menace. They have kept supply chains from fixing broken links, snapped off some others, and thwarted business operations. Also, the very variation of curbs threatened to make a mockery of India as “one market", to use a slogan from another arena that has seen Centre-state friction of late, taxation.

If that move sounds sensible, there's another that has the ring of a gamble. In guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the Union Home Ministry has let Metro services gradually resume, with safety protocols, from 7 September. This appears highly premature. India now has the world's highest daily covid infections. Airborne contagion aboard an AC network could be a major hazard, given the web of exposure it could cast across a city sprawl. Its convenience to a place like Delhi would be high, no doubt, but the risk of a Metro flare-up is not trivial. Moreover, it defies logic to keep movie halls closed and let closed-cabin trains run.

Among other lockdown relaxations, social gatherings will now be allowed, the political, religious or cultural sort included, so long as there are no more than 100 people in attendance, from 21 September. Schools and colleges stay shut until the end of next month, the period that Unlock 4.0 covers. Entertainment parks, like cinema theatres, are to stay shuttered. Don’t ask why.