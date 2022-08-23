The world at its worst1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 10:53 PM IST
The US-led punitive measures have left the world a far less trusting place, setting the stage for Cold War II, complete with fragmented economic arrangements
The US-led punitive measures have left the world a far less trusting place, setting the stage for Cold War II, complete with fragmented economic arrangements
Listen to this article
Six months ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, the ravages of which remain reverberant. Countless non-combatants have been killed, unspeakable war crimes have been committed, cities flattened and billions of dollars in economic losses caused. The global energy shock it delivered came at a time we could least afford it, with covid recoveries fragile and climate exigencies demanding a move away rather than a scramble for fossil fuels.