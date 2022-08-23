Six months ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, the ravages of which remain reverberant. Countless non-combatants have been killed, unspeakable war crimes have been committed, cities flattened and billions of dollars in economic losses caused. The global energy shock it delivered came at a time we could least afford it, with covid recoveries fragile and climate exigencies demanding a move away rather than a scramble for fossil fuels.

For all the devastation the war has wrought, Russia’s gains seem marginal at most. Its misadventure may have sent the West a signal, but the Ukrainian resistance has meant its grand revanchist plan hasn’t got anywhere. Unfortunately, the West hasn’t covered itself in glory either. While it has indirectly backed Ukraine, its wanton use of economic sanctions against the aggressor has been quite myopic. They haven’t just failed to alter Moscow’s behaviour but also upended key assumptions of financial security that underpinned globalization. The US-led punitive measures have left the world a far less trusting place, setting the stage for Cold War II, complete with fragmented economic arrangements. We’ll be counting the overall toll for decades to come.