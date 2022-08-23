The world at its worst

For all the devastation the war has wrought, Russia’s gains seem marginal at most. Its misadventure may have sent the West a signal, but the Ukrainian resistance has meant its grand revanchist plan hasn’t got anywhere. Unfortunately, the West hasn’t covered itself in glory either. While it has indirectly backed Ukraine, its wanton use of economic sanctions against the aggressor has been quite myopic. They haven’t just failed to alter Moscow’s behaviour but also upended key assumptions of financial security that underpinned globalization. The US-led punitive measures have left the world a far less trusting place, setting the stage for Cold War II, complete with fragmented economic arrangements. We’ll be counting the overall toll for decades to come.