The worst may be behind us

A revival should gain strength as migrants who had returned to their villages during the lockdown start getting back to work. Reports have started to emerge that some labourers are returning to cities. Their numbers may be small, yet it does suggest some semblance of normalization. As their numbers rise, the labour shortages that ail businesses presently would also begin to ease. For a broader recovery, we may need various other indicators to turn around. So long as the pandemic isn’t over and infections are still on the rise, uncertainty will remain. But for now, we must build on every little bit of positive news.