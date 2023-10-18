Quick Edit: The X charge
Whether or not X’s new charge separates human users from bots, it will lay the ground for another revenue stream that could slowly be amplified.
Elon Musk’s microblog platform X (formerly Twitter) seems more like a random variable by the day. On Wednesday, it began testing a new $1-per-year subscription model called Not A Bot. To be paid even for minimal usage like posting content or replying to a post, this fee is designed to filter out bots, according to X, which rolled it out first in New Zealand and the Philippines with plans to take it global.