Quick Edit: The X charge

Elon Musk's microblog platform X (formerly Twitter) seems more like a random variable by the day. On Wednesday, it began testing a new $1-per-year subscription model called Not A Bot. To be paid even for minimal usage like posting content or replying to a post, this fee is designed to filter out bots, according to X, which rolled it out first in New Zealand and the Philippines with plans to take it global.

The menace of fake or non-human accounts was one of Musk's gripes about Twitter when he bought it last year. This time, X has faced flak for allowing bot-aided fake projections of what's going on in the Israel-Hamas war. Whether or not X's new charge separates human users from bots, it will lay the ground for another revenue stream that could slowly be amplified.

Monetization has been a challenge, with Musk's frequent rejigs having unsettled many users and advertisers. Blue-tick verification, for example, is buyable now, not an indication of account authenticity. The very idea of payers being genuine users and non-payers fraudulent seems quite dubious, though, as advancements in artificial intelligence could help bots rig payment systems too.

